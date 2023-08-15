Apple iPhone 14 Pro users face draining battery health issues in less than a year of purchase

Some iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro users have raised complaints about battery degradation issues on X app formerly known as Twitter. According to the users, their iPhones are showing more battery wear than anticipated. They have claimed that their phones have not even been used for a year yet they are facing these battery issues.

According to a users who is facing the battery health issues, the battery life of his phone has gone down drastically. He explained in his X post that his iPhone 14 Pro’s battery life is extremely poor. Took it off the charger at 8am. 20% at 12pm. Charged it to 80%. 4pm and already at 20% again.

Another user also raised similar concerns. She said “My iPhone 14 Pro is down to 88% battery capacity after less than a year. Is it because I use my phone too much and have already hit 450 charge cycles?! (That’s what Apple Store says.) Is it from heat from fast charging? Is there something up with the battery?”

According to Apple, the iPhone batteries should still show up to 80 per cent of their original capacity after 500 full charge cycles. However, it seems that the battery of the iPhone 14 is degrading even before reaching the limit.

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Apple might solve this issue with the upcoming iPhone 15 series by providing a bigger battery size of 10 – 18 percent compared to current models.

Apple iPhone users can monitor the Battery health of the phone with the battery health monitor, which was rolled out with iOS 11.3 update.

The feature aimed to mitigate performance issues stemming from aging batteries, and the fallout resulted in notable settlements.