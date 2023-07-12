Apple iPhone 13 price drops on Flipkart, Get it at just Rs 20,999

Amazon is scheduled to host one of it’s biggest sales Prime Day Sale on July 15. Ahead of the sale, Flipkart has started offering big discounts and offers on various products. Apple iPhone 13 is among the many products that have received massive discount on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 13 is currently available with 12 per cent off on it’s original price. Customers can save up to Rs 58,901 on the smartphone if they buy the device with exchnage and bank deals. If you are interested then check the deal details below.

Apple iPhone 13 price drop on Flipkart

The Apple iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 under the iPhone 13 series, which also has the Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini. At the time of the launch, the phone had a starting price of Rs 69,900. Flipkart has currently listed the 128 GB variant of the iPhone 13 at a discounted price of Rs 60,999 with a discount of 12 per cent. The phone has received a flat discount of Rs 8,901 on the e-commerce site.

If the buyer is interested then they can also opt for the exchange offer, which will let them save up to Rs 38,000 in exchange for an old smartphone.

Moreover, there are various bank offers including Rs 2000 off on HDFC Bank credit card and HDFC Bank debit card EMI transactions.If we add all the discounts then the total amount a customer cam save sums up to Rs Rs 20,999 on the purchase of the iPhone 13 from Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 is one of the best-selling iPhone models on Flipkart. The Apple iPhone 13 still retains it’s popularity among users even after the launch of the flagship iPhone 14. The Apple iPhone 13 has almost identical specifications as the iPhone 14.

The Apple iPhone 13 is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset and features a 12MP dual camera unit with cameras placed diagonally on the back. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and a 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera with Night mode. The smartphone has 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording feature.