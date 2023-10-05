Android 14 rolled out for Google Pixel devices, other OEMs to offer the soon

Google has rolled out its latest Android OS i.e. Android 14 OS with the Pixel 8 series. Other OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) like Samsung, iQOO, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo and Xiaomi are likely to bring the latest OS in the upcoming months for their devices.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro were the initial devices to get the Android 14 OS. Starting from the Pixel 4a 5G or later Pixel devices are eligible for the Android 14 update.

The Android 14 update offers multiple updates on the platform and we have mentioned some important ones below.

There are Generative AI wallpapers on the update and this offer text-to-image diffusion models. A user can toggle how his device’s lock screen looks with varying font styles, color palettes and custom widget shortcuts. The home screen templates adjust based on your situation with widgets. If there is a storm outside, the weather app becomes more prominent.

The Ultra HDR helps your photos look more vibrant. Google has also added native spatial audio support, cross-device copy/paste and a new media player in its latest update. Android 14 has also focussed on privacy and security. On the other hand, the Health Connect stores and encrypts your health data locally on your device. The user also gets notified when apps want to share your location data with third parties.

On the privacy from, Android 14 offers improved passkey support along with fingerprint authentication in third-party apps. There is also updated 6-digit PIN lock screen option.