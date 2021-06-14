Amazon to open Luna cloud game to Prime members on June 21 & June 22

San Francisco: Amazon has announced to let Prime members access its Cloud game streaming service Luna on June 21 and 22 — its Prime Day in select countries.

Previously, to test out Luna, one had to request access or sign up from supported Fire TV devices.

“But for this limited-time only, any Prime subscribers in the mainland US will be able to start a seven-day trial of Luna right away,” the company said in an update.

Luna is available on Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, and via the web on iPhone, iPad, and “select Android phones.”

One can access and play games like GRID, Metro Exodus, Control during the 7-day trial.

“$5.99/month early access price is only available during Luna early access. Your Luna+ subscription will renew at the applicable monthly subscription price after the Luna early access period is over,” the company said.

You can play Luna with a compatible controller, including Luna Controller, PS4, Xbox One, and select Bluetooth controllers or keyboard+mouse. Ubisoft+ channel beta is $14.99/month.

The Ubisoft+ channel beta on Luna includes a growing library of new and favorite games from Ubisoft available to play from the cloud.

You can play games at up to 1080p/60fps with 4k coming soon for select titles.

Unlike streaming movies or music, cloud gaming can consume up to 10GB per hour at 1080p.

The two-day shopping extravaganza will offer Prime members over 2 million deals across every category, including fashion, electronics, toys, home decor, automotive, and more.

The Prime Day is open to members in the US, the UK, the UAE, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, and Australia.