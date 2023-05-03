Amazon Summer sale 2023: OnePlus 10R price to drop below Rs 30,000

Advertisement

Amazon is all set to host its annual Summer sale for this year starting from tomorrow that is May 4. The e-commerce website has already revealed some of the deals on some popular smartphones and other electronic devices. Amazon has revealed that the OnePlus 10R smartphone will be available with a massive discount during Amazon Great Summer sale event.

OnePlus 10R discount offer

During the Amazon Great Summer sale, the OnePlus 10R will be available at an effective price of Rs 29,999, which is inclusive of a bank offer. Amazon is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs 31,999 with 21 per cent off. The device was launched at an starting price of Rs 38,999.

The device is going to get cheaper with a discount offer of Rs 2,000 during the sale, which will bring down the price to less than Rs 30,000 in India.

People who have Amazon Prime membership will be able to access the sale a day early, which basically means on May 3.

Is OnePlus 10R worth buying in India?

The OnePlus 10R comes with 5G connectivity and has 50MP main camera with Sony IMX766 and 2MP macro camera with Dual LED Flash along with a 16MP front (Selfie) camera with Sony IMX471. The phone gets camera features such as nightscape2.0, super macro, ultrashot hdr, smart scene recognition, portrait mode, pro mode, panorama, tilt-shift mode, focus peaking, filters, video nightscape, video hdr, video portrait timelapse, hyperlapse mode.

It has a 6.7 inches iris display with 120 hz refresh rate, resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 394 ppi , and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It runs OxygenOS based on Android 12.

It is capable of offering fast day-to-day performance for general usage. It has Hyperboost gaming engine for gamers. They can play Genshin Impact and Call of Duty smoothly. People will get smooth gameplay as long as they stick to low or medium graphics, depending on the game.

The OnePlus 10R packs a 5000 mAh with 80W SuperVOOC fast charger in the retail box. The stereo speakers are pretty balanced and one will get a clean and bloatware-free user interface. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.