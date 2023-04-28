Amazon Great Summer Sale: Check attractive deals on various smartphones

The Amazon Great Summer Sale will be live on the platform from May 4, 2023 and users will get multiple offers on popular smartphones.

Technology
By Pratyay 0
Amazon Great Summer Sale
Image Courtesy: IANS

The Amazon Great Summer Sale will be live on the platform from May 4, 2023. Users will get a bunch of offers on categories including electronics, gadgets, clothing, house essentials and many more.  If you are someone who is looking forward to buy a new smartphone, you can get one during the sale. There are more than a dozen of smartphone (that get attractive offers) to choose from during the sale.

We have mentioned some smartphones below that get amazing offers during the sale.

Smartphone name Key Specs
Samsung Galaxy M13 FHD+ display, 50 MP camera, Up to 12GB RAM with RAM Plus
iPhone 14 A15 Bionic chip, Super retina XDR display, Low light camera
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G 67W Supervooc fast charging, 108MP main camera, 120Hz display
Samsung M14 5G 50MP triple camera, 6000 mAH battery, 5nm Octa-core processor
realme narzo N55 64MP Ai camera, 33W Supervooc charging, Prism design
Redmi 12C Mediatek Helio G85, 6.71 HD+ display, 5000mAh battery
OnePlus  Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 33W Supervooc fast charging, Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 120Hz display
iQOO Z7 5G World’s First Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, 120Hz display, 50MP eye auto focus camera
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Snapdragon 865 processor, Infinite-O AMOLED display, triple camera setup
OnePlus 11R 5G 100W Supervooc fast charging, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 6.7 inch AMOLED QHD display
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G 6.4 inch AMOLED display,100W Supervooc fast charging, 50MP triple camera
Redmi 11 Prime 5G MTK Dimensity 700, 50 MP Dual Camera, 5000mAh battery
iPhone 14 Plus A15 Bionic chip, Super retina XDR display, Low light camera
OnePlus 11 5G 80W Supervooc fast charging, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 6.7 inch AMOLED QHD display
OnePlus 10R 5G 80W Supervooc fast charging, hyperBoost Gaming engine, 6.7 inch IRIS display
iQOO Neo 6 5G Snapdragon 870 5G, 80W fast charging, 64 MP Dual Camera
Samsung M33 5G Exynos Processor, 6000mAh battery, 50MP Quad camera
Redmi A1 5000mAh battery, 6.53 inch HD+ display
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, 5000mAh, 50MP eye auto focus camera
Samsung Galaxy M04 MTK Helio P35 Processor, Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus, 5000mAh battery
Redmi Note 12 5G Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, 48MP triple camera setup, 120Hz display
Tecno Spark 9 7GB expandable RAM, Helio G37 Gaming Processor, 90Hz Refresh Rate
Realme narzo 50i Prime 6.5” HD+ display, 5000 mAh battery, Octa-core processor
Redmi 10A Octa core Helio G25, 5GB RAM with RAM booster, 5000 mAh battery

 

N.B: To check the special/ discounted prices of the smartphone keep checking the prices of the smartphone on Amazon India website/ app.

Also read: Shocking Yet True! Tech Companies Pay More Than Rs 7 Lakh Per Month To Interns
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.