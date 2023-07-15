Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Check live deals on Apple Products including iPhone and MacBook Air

All Prime members can currently access the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 using the company’s website and mobile application. The sale is live for July 15 (today) and 16. The sale includes various electronic products with discounts, exchange offers and other benefit. Customers can also choose bank offers including EMI and cashback, if they use certain bank cards.

You can find some of the biggest discounts on Apple products right here.

iPhone 14

The 128 GB storage variant is listed at a lower price of Rs. 65,999 as compared to its launch price of Rs. 79,990

It is powered by an A15 Bionic SoC and boasts a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with the highest brightness set at a level of 1200nits. The smartphone is equipped with two 12-megapixel sensors, along with an LED flash unit. The front camera also carries a 12-megapixel sensor with TrueDepth feature.

The phone is offered in Blue, Midnight Purple, (Product) RED, Starlight and Yellow colour options.

iPad Pro 2022 (11-inch)

The 11-inch iPad Pro (2022 model) is currently available at Rs. 76,990 at the Prime Day Sale as compared to its launch price of Rs. 81,900. EMI offers on the device start at Rs. 3,678 and no-cost EMI options are available to Bajaj Finserv EMI, Amazon Pay Later ICICI Credit Card and HDFC Bank Credit Card holders.

It is powered by the M2 SOC with an integrated 10-core GPU and up to 16 GB of RAM. It sports a Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 1,688 x 2,388 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz with ProMotion support. The camera section packs a 12-megapixel sensor and a 10-megapixel sensor at the back while the front has a 12-megapixel sensor.

Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 features always on-display (AoD) and it is available in 41mm and 45mm dial sizes. As compared to the its launch price of Rs. 45,900, the 41mm will be available at Rs. 32,990, with a Rs. 12,910 discount during the sale.

The watch monitors blood oxygen saturation (Sp02), heart rate, atrial fibrillation (AFib) and electrocardiogram (ECG). Ovulation cycles during menstruation can also be tracked on the watch. A battery life of 36 hours is offered on a single charge in low power mode.

MacBook Air 2020 M1

The laptop is offered with a discounted price of Rs. 81,990 as compared to the launch price of Rs.92,900. EMI options for this device start from Rs. 3,917 whereas no-cost EMI options are available to a wide range of card holders.

Powered by the M1 chipset, the MacBook Air 2020 was launched with a 13.3-inch LED-backlit IPS display with a resolution of 2,560×1,600 pixels and a pixel density of 227 ppi. The laptop supports 30W Type-C charging and claoms to offer a video playback time of up to 18 hours on a single charge.

It is offered in Gold, Silver and Space Grey colour options.