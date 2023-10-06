Amazon Great Indian Sale: Get M1 MacBook Air for just Rs 52999

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale is all set to commence from October 8, 2023. Ahead of the annual festive sale, the e-commerce platform has unveiled the best Apple deal for the M1-powered Apple MacBook Air with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Amazon will be offering the M1 MacBook Air for an effective price of Rs 52999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale.

M1 MacBook Air for Rs 52999 on Amazon

The M1 MacBook Air is currently listed at a selling price of Rs 99,900 on Apple’s official website. Meanwhile, Amazon is currently selling the M1 MacBook Air at a discounted price of Rs 69,990. But, you can get the MacBook at a much lower price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, the laptop will be listed for Rs 62,990. Moreover there will be bank discount and exchnage offers. SBI card holders can get a bank discount of Rs 3,750. Buyers can also avail an additional exchange bonus of Rs 6,241. With all the discounts, bank offers, the effective price of the MacBook Air will be down to Rs 52,999.

Amazon Prime members can access the discount offer from October 7 at midnight.

Meanwhile, the new M2 MacBook Air is available for purchase on Flipkart for Rs 94,990. The device comes with a new design, a MagSafe charger, a 1080p web camera, and a notch display. It currently retails for Rs 94,990. The device is a thin-and-light laptop with up-to-date specifications.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will also bring discount deals on several other Apple products including iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14. The iPhone 12 will be available for an effective price of Rs 32,999.

Other smartphones will also receive massive discounts during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival and the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.