Amazon Great Indian Festival: Check laptops under Rs 40,000 that is perfect for everyday use

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is currently live and if you are searching for a laptop under Rs 40,000 you can get some great deals on the platform.

Popular brands including HP, Lenovo, Xiaomi, and MSI offer laptops that are under Rs 40,000. We have listed a few laptops that offer great value and currently cost under Rs 40,000.

HP 15s, 11th Gen Intel Core i3

The laptop is offered at Rs 35,990 during the sale. Banks offers up to Rs 5000 are available on selected Debit and Credit cards. Key specifications on the laptop include 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) screen, FHD display, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD storage, 11th Gen Intel Core i3, Intel UHD Graphics, Dual Speakers, Windows 11 OS and much more.

Lenovo ideapad 1 AMD Yyzen 5 5500U

Key specifications on the laptop include 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) screen, FHD display, AMD Yyzen 5 5500U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, Windows 11 OS, Office 2021 and much more.

The laptop is offered at Rs 37,990 during the sale. Banks offers up to Rs 5000 are available on selected Debit and Credit cards. EMI option on the laptop starts at Rs 1842.

MSI Modern 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i3

The laptop is offered at Rs 36,990 during the sale. Banks offers up to Rs 5000 are available on selected Debit and Credit cards. Key specifications on the laptop include 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) screen, FHD display, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, 12th Gen Intel Core i3, Intel UHD Graphics, Windows 11 OS and much more.

ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (2023)

ASUS Vivobook Go 14 2023 Edition gets AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor, 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD, 8GB, 512GB, Office 2021 and much more.

The laptop is offered at Rs 34,990 during the sale. Banks offers up to Rs 5000 are available on selected Debit and Credit cards. EMI option on the laptop starts at Rs 1696.

Honor MagicBook 14

Honor MagicBook 14 offers a 14 inch (35.56 cm) screen, FHD IPS display, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, Windows 11 OS, Fingerprint Login, and much more. The price of the laptop is Rs 34,990 and we get up to Rs 5000 off on Bank Credit/ Debit cards during the sale period.

Apart from the above mentioned models, users get amazing discounts on many other laptop models. If you are planning to get a laptop during the festive period, feel free to browse through the offers available on the platform.