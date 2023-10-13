Get Poco F5 5G under Rs 5000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days, Check the offers here

Poco F5 5G gets multiple offers during the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days and if you use proper offers you can get the device for less than Rs 5000. The bunch of offers on the smartphone includes bank offers as well as exchange benefits. If you want to opt, you can use EMI offers too. Users gets EMI starting from Rs 809/month on the Poco F5 5G.

Details about the offers

Flipkart Axis Bank Card users can get 5% cashback if they use it during the transaction. There are some cashback offers for Paytm users too. The exchange offer on the smartphone can go up to Rs 21,950. However, that depends on the condition of the smartphone a buyer is willing to exchange.

Poco F5 5G specifications

Poco F5 5G offers a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution, an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 93.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 1920Hz PWM dimming. The display is rated to offer 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut and has Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It boots Android 13 based on MIUI 14.

Under the hood, the smartphone offers Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The device has 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and an IP53-rated splash-resistant protection.

As the Poco F5 5G is teased as a good gaming device, it comes with a Vapour Chamber Cooling System with a 3725mm square heat dissipation area and 14 layers of graphite sheets.

The device is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). The second camera in the unit is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera up front.

Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Poco F5 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It packs dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.