Ahead of launch what do we know about Google Pixel 8 devices

Google will be launching the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones in the global markets very soon and we are quite excited about it.

Google Pixel 8 specifications
Google Pixel 8 series will be launched through ‘Made by Google’ event on October 4th at 7:30 PM IST. It will be live-streamed on YouTube and on the website of Google Store. Just after its global debut i.e. October 5, the devices will be up for pre-orders in India.

We have summarized the expected specifications of the devices below.

  Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 8 Pro
Display 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED display 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display
Processor Google Tensor G3 with Titan M2 security coprocessor
RAM and storage 8GB RAM + 128GB/256GB Storage 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage
Cameras 50MP +12MP+ 10.5MP (front) 50MP +48MP+ 48MP +10.5MP (front)
Battery 4575mAh battery + 27W fast charging 5050mAh battery+ 30W fast charging
Sensors In-display fingerprint sensor for security, Face ID, IP68 rating
Connectivity features 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC
Operating System Android 14 out of the box

 

