Ahead of launch what do we know about Google Pixel 8 devices

Google will be launching the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones in the global markets very soon and we are quite excited about it. The specifications of the devices have been revealed from time to time through various leaks on internet. At this point of time we do know about the expected specifications of the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro through leaks and teasers.

Google Pixel 8 series will be launched through ‘Made by Google’ event on October 4th at 7:30 PM IST. It will be live-streamed on YouTube and on the website of Google Store. Just after its global debut i.e. October 5, the devices will be up for pre-orders in India.

We have summarized the expected specifications of the devices below.