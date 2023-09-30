Ahead of launch what do we know about Google Pixel 8 devices
Google will be launching the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones in the global markets very soon and we are quite excited about it. The specifications of the devices have been revealed from time to time through various leaks on internet. At this point of time we do know about the expected specifications of the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro through leaks and teasers.
Google Pixel 8 series will be launched through ‘Made by Google’ event on October 4th at 7:30 PM IST. It will be live-streamed on YouTube and on the website of Google Store. Just after its global debut i.e. October 5, the devices will be up for pre-orders in India.
We have summarized the expected specifications of the devices below.
|Google Pixel 8
|Google Pixel 8 Pro
|Display
|6.2-inch FHD+ OLED display
|6.7-inch LTPO OLED display
|Processor
|Google Tensor G3 with Titan M2 security coprocessor
|RAM and storage
|8GB RAM + 128GB/256GB Storage
|12GB RAM + 512GB Storage
|Cameras
|50MP +12MP+ 10.5MP (front)
|50MP +48MP+ 48MP +10.5MP (front)
|Battery
|4575mAh battery + 27W fast charging
|5050mAh battery+ 30W fast charging
|Sensors
|In-display fingerprint sensor for security, Face ID, IP68 rating
|Connectivity features
|5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC
|Operating System
|Android 14 out of the box