Xiaomi 12 Pro gets a price cut! Check the latest price and offers

Xiaomi 12 Pro is the flagship device that the company launched in 2022 and this year the company has already introduced the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The Xiaomi 12 Pro which had received a price cut earlier this year has received another price cut again. The 2022 flagship device now costs Rs 39,999 for the base variant. However, users can get it under Rs 10,000 if users use proper offers on Flipkart.

What’s the Offer?

The Xiaomi 12 Pro (8GB + 256GB) is offered at a price of Rs 39,999. This price drop comes after 50 percent discount on the base price. Users get Rs 40,000 off on Flipkart platform (i.e. original price Rs 79,999). There is an exchange offer on the platform too and users can get up to Rs 30,600 off by exchanging their old device. There are some bank offers on the platform too. This simply means that the final price can be less than Rs 10,000.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro (12GB + 256GB) is offered at Rs 41,999 after Rs 43,000 discount on Flipkart. The exchange benefits and bank offers on the model are same as the base variant.

Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications

Xiaomi 12 Pro sports a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate support. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. The dual SIM smartphone runs Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top.

The smartphone comes equipped with a quad-speaker setup tuned by Harman Kardon. Xiaomi 12 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP Sony IMX707 wide-angle primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies and videos, the device has a 32MP front camera.

The device packs a 4600mAh battery that supports 120W HyperCharge technology, a 50W wireless fast charge and 10W reverse charging.

Also read: Apple IPhone 15 Pro Users Complain Overheating Issues During Regular Use On Their Device