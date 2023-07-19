Affordable Realme C53 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 9,999

Realme has launched a new affordable smartphone in India today. The phone has been named Realme C53 and is priced below Rs 10,000. It comes with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, and a big 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone sports a display with 90Hz refresh rate and carries an unnamed octa-core 12nm chipset.

Check more about the price and specifications of the Realme C53 smartphone here.

Realme C53 specifications

The Realme C53 is equipped with a 6.74-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 560 nits of brightness.

Under the hood, it is powered by an unnamed octa-core 12nm chipset with 1.82GHz peak frequency, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The RAM supports expansion up to 12GB. It runs on Android 13-based on it’s own UI T Edition.

The Realme C53 sports a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 108-megapixel AI-backed primary sensor. It is claimed to be the segment’s first handset to get a 108-megapixel sensor. For selfies, the smartphone flaunts an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It offers up to 128GB of onboard storage expandable via a microSD card (up to 2TB).

As mentioned earlier, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. In dimension, the device measures 167.2×76.7×7.99mm and weighs about 186 grams.

The other features of the device includes dual SIM (nano) support, 4G, GPS/AGPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, magnetic sensor, light sensor, gyro meter sensor and proximity sensor.

Realme C53 price in India, availability

The pocket friendly Realme C53 price is set at Rs 9,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 10,999 for the top-end model with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage.

It will be available for sale in two colour options such as – Champion Golden and Champion Black, starting 12:00pm IST on July 26 via Realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme is conducting an early bird sale of the today between 6:00pm to 8:00pm IST. Customers purchasing the Realme C53 ncan avail of a Rs 1000 discount.