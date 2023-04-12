Youth visits hospital with snake that bitten him in Odisha’s Jajpur: Watch

Jajpur: In an unusual incident, a youth on Wednesday visited the District Headquarters Hospital in Jajpur district of Odisha for treatment along with the snake that had bitten him earlier.

The incident sparked fright among the people present in the hospital when he said that he has brought the snake to know whether it is poisonous or not.

The youth has been identified as Srimanta Mallick.

As per reports, the youth from Chhatrapada in the Dasarathpura area of the district had been bitten by a snake today. Finding no way to know whether the snake was poisonous or not, he caught the snake and went to the District Headquarters hospital.

As the doctor saw the snake along with the youth, he called for the Snake Helpline members who came and rescued the snake. They explained to the youth that without bringing the snake with him, he should have taken a photograph of the snake so that it could be found whether it was poisonous or not.

The incident has become the talk of the town.

