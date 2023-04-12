Bhubaneswar: Robbery bid foiled, Bharatpur Police arrest 6 miscreants

Bhubaneswar: As many as six miscreants were arrested on Wednesday when planning to execute a robbery in the capital city of Odisha. The police personnel from Bharatpur Police Station arrested them.

The accused persons have been identified as Sahadev Patsani alias Geda (28) of Village Jemadeipur, Mukundaprasad, Ps- Khordha Town, Dist- Khordha, Ujjir Khan alias Ujja (57 of Muslim Sahi, Mukundaprasad, Ps- Khordha Town, Jagannath Behera alias Happy (32 of Baseli Sahi, Khordha, Prasant Muduli (27) of Gunthuni Bhagabati Sahi, Ps-Khandapada, Dist- Nayagarh, SK Afsar Alli alias Janu (24) of Masjid Sahi, Mendhasal, Ps- Chandaka, Dist- Khordha and Bapuni Muduli and Minza (23) of Village Nuasahi, Ps- Khandapada, Dist- Nayagarh.

The accused persons were planning to execute a big-scale robbery at a lonely place near the cremation ground in Aiginia area under Bharatpur Police limits. Acting on a tip the patrolling party conducted a raid on the spot and nabbed the criminals.

Police have seized an iron sword, a Katuri (sharp weapon), a knife, an iron rod, two blades and chilli powder packet and a Bolero vehicle bearing Regd. No.OD-33-AB-8564 from the possession of the culprits.

It has been learnt that three of these accused persons have past criminal records while a number of cases are pending in their names in different Police Stations in Bhubaneswar.