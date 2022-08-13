Youth undergoing treatment jumps off Dhenkanal hospital, critical

Dhenkanal: In a school shocking incident, a youth who was undergoing treatment at Dhenkanal hospital jumped from the 5th floor of the hospital on Saturday.

The youth who has been identified as a resident of Parjang area was admitted at the hospital after he cut his wrists and throat with a sharp weapon with an aim to end his life earlier today.

The hospital authorities and family members rescued the youth and admitted him to the health centre. However, his condition is stated to be critical.