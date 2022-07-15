Youth stabbed to death on train in Odisha

Berhampur: A youth was allegedly stabbed to death on board the Howrah-bound Cheenai-Howrah train on Friday. The incident took place when the train was passing through Chhatrapur area of Ganjam district in Odisha.

As per reports, heated argument erupted between two persons on board the Chennai-Howrah train which soon took an ugly turn and one person attacked the other with a knife. Meanwhile other passengers pulled the chain and stopped the train. The deceased is said to be from West Bengal.

After getting alerted about the crime RPF Police rushed to the boggie where the incident took place and took over the situation. The injured person was immediately sent to Chhatrapur hospital for treatment. However, the doctor there declared him dead.

Police have detained the accused in the Police Station in Ganjam.

It has been learnt that the deceased and accused are relatives. Further investigation of the case is underway.

