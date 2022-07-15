Betting racket busted in Odisha’s Cuttack, 4 arrested

Cuttack: The Commissionerate Police in Cuttack have busted a cricket betting racket on Friday. The illegal betting was going on for the Indian- England Cricket series. Four persons have been arrested in this connection. Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra informed about it today.

The accused persons have been identified as Soumen Sangameria, Rohit Patwari, Bunty Kamilaya and Sunil Saha.

As per reports, Lalbag Thana Police in Cuttack today nabbed the four culprits who were involved in the illegal betting for the India-England Cricket series.

Police have seized Rs 1.75 lakh cash money besides 8 mobile phones, a diary, calculator and other items used in the illegal trade from the possession of the accused persons.