Youth hacked to death by elder brother in Odisha’s Ganjam

Berhampur: In a tragic incident a youth was killed after being attacked by a sharp weapon by his elder brother in Ganjam district of Odisha. The incident took place in Gujulingi village under Jarada Police limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Kartika Karji of Gujulingi under Patrapur Block in Buratal Panchayat.

As per reports, the elder brother of the deceased attacked him with a sharp weapon (Katuri). As a result Kartika was killed on the spot only.

After getting information Police reached the spot and took up the case. The accused Asina Karji has reportedly been surrendered with Police. Police have also seized the weapon used in the killing. While further investigation of the case is going on, Police said that if required help of the scientific team will be taken.

