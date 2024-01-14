Youth dies while playing cricket in Odisha, police begin probe

Baripada: In an unfortunate incident, a 28-year-old youth reportedly died while playing cricket at Manatri Mini Stadium in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district today.

One Bikash Kar, a resident of Manatri village under Baisinga police station limits of the district, was plying cricket at the stadium along with his friends. However, he collapsed on the field all of a sudden. Soon, he was rushed to the Manatri Hospital for treatment but the doctor declared him dead.

On being informed, cops from the Mantri Out-Post Police reached the hospital and started an investigation. After registering a case of death, they sent Kar’s body to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada for postmortem.

Kar’s untimely and unfortunate death shocked everyone in the locality.

