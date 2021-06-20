Youth dies after being hit by train in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A youth reportedly died after being hit by a train on Sunday. This was informed by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

According to the GRP, one Gourav Raj (27), son of Sailendra Raj of Bihar’s Bhagalpur, who was working as Transaction Manager at ICICI Bank, near Sriya Chaka at Bhubaneswar.

Sources said that Raj might have committed suicide under a running train today at about 1 PM on the railway track between Satyanagar over bridge to Saheed Nagar over bridge.

Raj’s body is kept in the mortuary at Capital Hospital, said the sources adding that further enquiry is on to ascertain the exact cause of his death.

