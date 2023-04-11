Youth attacked with sword in Bhubaneswar, probe underway

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a youth has been attacked with a sword on Tuesday morning in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha.

According to reports, the attack allegedly took place due to previous enmity. The young man was allegedly attacked with a sword.

The young man was rushed with serious injuries to the nearby hospital. He has been stabbed on his back, head, arms and various other parts of his body.

The incident happened near Kapileswar Bhimkund temple, the police have reached the spot and are investigating the matter.

The seriously injured youth has been identified as Saroj Tripathi. He told the police that the attack took place when he was on his morning walk.

He said that all of a sudden some miscreants came and attacked him. Detailed report awaited in this matter.