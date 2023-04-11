BJP politician attack in Balasore during morning walk

Balasore: The BJP town secretary and ex-councilor identified as Loknath Raut (Kalia) has been attacked while on a morning walk in Soro of Balasore district in Odisha.

The politician was attacked from behind by two miscreants with a country knife near Soro police station while he was on a morning walk on Tuesday.

His head, hands and arms have been slashed by the miscreants, said reliable reports today.

The politician was rushed to the Soro health center but then as his condition deteriorated he had to be later transferred to the Balasore District Headquarter Hospital (DHH).

Although the reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained, it is assumed that the attack may have been for business reasons since he is a rice mill owner.

ALSO READ: 2 fraudsters taken into remand by Commissionerate Police