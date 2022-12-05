Young couple found hanging inside house in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A bodies of a young couple were found hanging inside their house in Salia Sahi of the capital city of Odisha on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Varsa Reddy and Chitrasen Gouda.

Reports say, Varsa’s parents had gone for some work and when they returned, they found the door locked from inside and when opened the door, the duo were hanging inside their house.

The parents later informed about the incident to the police. The police have started an investigation into the matter.

More details awaited.