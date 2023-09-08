Young anganwadi worker found hanging in Balasore district, family alleges murder

Balasore: An Anganwadi worker was reportedly found hanging under mysterious circumstances inside the Maharajpur Anganwadi Kendra under Khantapada police station limits of Odisha’s Balasore district today. The deceased has been identified as Pragyan Paramita Das.

The family members of the 23-year-old anganwadi worker’s family members found her hanging inside the Maharajpur Anganwadi centre this morning. Soon, they rushed her to the Khantapada Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. However, the doctors who attended her at the CHC declared her dead.

Tension prevailed at the CHC as Pragyan’s family members created a ruckus as soon as doctor declared her death. They alleged that she was murder by her husband, Bismit Ranjan Das, and in-laws, who used to torture her.

A team of cops from the Khantapada police station reached the hospital after getting information and took control of the situation by pacifying the angry family members of the deceased woman.

Apart from sending Pragyan’s body for postmortem, they also initiated an investigation into the matter. They are questioning her family members and husband to get some lead in the case.