Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta attends Boudh Zilla Parishad meeting, reviews projects

Bhubaneswar: Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta visited his parliamentary constituency today and attended the meeting of the Boudh Zilla Parishad apart from reviewing different projects.

Samanta along with Odisha Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department Minister Pradip Kumar Amat and other dignitaries took part in the meeting chaired by Boudh Zilla Parishad Chairman Pravashini Das.

The meeting gave nods to the decision taken in the previous meeting and to complete all projects including the drinking water supply to all villages at the stipulated time.

Later, the Kandhamal MP reviewed the progress of the ongoing projects while attending a meeting at the Boudh Circuit House along with Boudh Collector Nrusingh Charan Swain and district planning committee chairman and Kantamal MLA Mahidhar Rana.

Later, Samanta participated in the meeting of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (Patient Welfare Committee) held in the Collector’s office. During the meeting, he reviewed the progress of work of the 300-bedded under construction hospital.