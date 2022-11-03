Yet another woman commits suicide in Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: Yet another woman has committed suicide in Bhubaneswar, this is the second case that has been reported on Thursday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Anupama Nayak. The reason of the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

The incident has been reported from Gandilo village of Balianta block in the outskirts of the capital city of Odisha.

The locals spotted the hanging body and informed the local police. The Balianta police reached the spot and recovered the body.

The body has been sent for postmortem, further investigation in this matter is underway.

Further details in this matter is awaited.

It is noteworthy that earlier today, another 26-year-old woman identified as Snehalata Swain committed suicide in Chintamaniswar area of Bhubaneswar.