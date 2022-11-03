Woman found hanging in rented house in Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a woman has been found hanging inside a rented house in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha on Thursday.

The incident has been reported from Chintamaniswar area under Lakshmisagar police limits in Bhubaneswar.

From preliminary reports, it is believed that the woman has committed suicide. The woman has been identified as Snehalata Swain (26).

She is a resident of Nayagarh district in Odisha. She was allegedly employed in a private firm in Bhubaneswar.

According to neighbours, last night she had allegedly had a fight with her boyfriend. It is also believed that she was supposed to marry him within a few days.

She had allegedly not attended office yesterday, say reports. The parents of the girl and her boyfriend have reached the spot.

The locals spotted the hanging body and informed the Lakshmisagar police. The police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for postmortem.

The Lakshmisagar police has started an investigation into the matter. Further details in this matter is awaited.