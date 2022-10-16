Yet again! Carcass of elephant found in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: The state continues to witness the carcass of the tuskers and there has been no pause to this situation in spite of much efforts by the Forest Department. Yet again, a carcass of a tusker has been found near Mahulapada area in Patkura reserve forest here in Dhenkanal district of Odisha this evening.

According to reports, the tusker was attacked by the other elephants and reportedly killed, said the officials of the forest department.

The forest officials also informed that a herd of elephants is guarding the body of the tusker, which is creating problems for the body recovery process of the tusker.

It is being suspected that the tusker was killed around three days ago.

The officials also mentioned that, When the elephant herd will move away from the body, the forest officials will rescue the body and will send it to autopsy to find out further information regarding the death of the tusker.

It is to be noted that, body of an elephant was found in Dhenkanal’s Hindol forest range on October 3, as the elephant died after coming in contact with a live wire allegedly laid by poachers. Besides, a wild boar also fell victim to the live wire.