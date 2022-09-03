Odisha: Elephant Dies Of Electrocution In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Yet another elephant has died of electrocution after coming in contact with live wire in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

According to reports, an elephant has died after coming in contact with a live wire allegedly laid by poachers.

Reports suggest that the incident has taken place near Baghagharia village under Hindol forest range in Dhenkanal district.

It is noteworthy that, one wild boar was also found dead near the spot.

The forest department officials have reached the spot and are investigating into the matter.

Further details in this matter are awaited.

It is noteworthy that, two female elephants had died after they came in contact with live electric wires in Keonjhar district of Odisha on August 25, 2022 (Wednesday) evening.

The RCCF (Regional Chief Conservator of Forest) suspended the Sadar Range Forester and Forest Guard after the above-stated incident.

The said officers have been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty.

It is noteworthy that the Forest Department had issued a show-cause notice issued to the Odisha electricity department.

According to reports, the incident took place on the premises of Krishi Vigyan Kendra under Sadar range.

Reportedly, two of the pachyderms came in contact with the low-lying electric wires while trying to eat branches of the tree.

The staff and forest department officials reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.