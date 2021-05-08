Yellow Warning Issued For 24 Districts Of Odisha

Yellow Warning in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Yellow warning in view of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface wind has been issued for a total of 24 districts of Odisha.

The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued the warning saying that thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the 24 districts.

Also Read: Met issues fresh Yellow Warning for different parts of Odisha, Check details

Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput are the districts where thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface is likely to occur till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

