Met issues fresh Yellow Warning for different parts of Odisha, Check details

Bhubaneswar: The city-based Meteorological centre on Friday issued a fresh yellow warning for thunderstorms, lightning, and light rain.

According to the weatherman, moderate thunderstorm with hail, gusty wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph, lightning and Light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Dhenkanal within the next two hours.

Under its impact minor damage to loose/unsecured structures, minor damage to Banana trees, and damage to standing crops may occur.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places accordingly.

Light to moderate thunderstorm with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40kmph, Lightning and Light rain likely to affect some parts of districts of Nayagarh, Khurda (including Bhubaneswar City), Cuttack (Including Cuttack City), Kandhamal, Nuapada, Balangir, Baragarh, Kalahandi, Kendrapada, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Angul and Sonepur within next three hours.

Light to moderate thunderstorm, lightning and light rain likely to affect some parts of districts of Jharsuguda, Nabrangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Jagatsingpur, Puri, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Deogarh, Sundergarh, Sambalpur within the next three hours.

People have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strikes.