Yellow warning for thunderstorm issued to 5 Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued yellow warnings for thunderstorms with lightning to five districts of Odisha.

As per the IMD’s forecast, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore between March 10 and March 11 (8.30 AM).

Likewise, light to moderate rain or thundershower are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

The weather department also said that there will be no large change in maximum temperature (day temperature) over the districts of Odisha during the next 4-5 days.

The State Capital City of Bhubaneswar will witness a partly cloudy sky with the maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 35 degrees Celcius to and 22 degrees Celcius respectively.

Meanwhile, following IMD’s thunderstorm warning in Odisha, the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) issued the following advisory to the district collectors: