23 districts of Odisha issued yellow warning for thunderstorms with lightning, check details

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here today issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms with lightning to as many as 23 districts of Odisha.

As per the weather department, a yellow warning for thunderstorms with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Gajapati.

The warning has been issued for the next 24 hours, added the department.

