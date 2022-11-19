World Heritage Week 2022: ASI allows free entry to monuments today

Bhubaneswar: Tourists are allowed free entry to all Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monuments in Odisha and other states on Saturday as the world Heritage week starts from today. India is all set for the celebrations of world Heritage week that has begun today that is November 19. World Heritage Week is celebrated every year from November 19 to 25.

In view of this historical week, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will allow free entry for monuments protected under it on Saturday. Taking to its official Twitter handle, ASI tweeted about the celebration of world heritage week. ASI wrote, ” Entry will be free for all at @ASIGoI monuments on 19th Nov to mark the commencement of WorldHeritageWeek. Note- Entry to Taj Mahal,Agra shall also remain free on 19 Nov except the main Mausoleum. Visitors will be allowed to visit main Mausoleum only with requisite entry ticket.”

Entry will be free for all at @ASIGoI monuments on 19th Nov to mark the commencement of #WorldHeritageWeek.

Note- Entry to Taj Mahal,Agra shall also remain free on 19 Nov except the main Mausoleum. Visitors will be allowed to visit main Mausoleum only with requisite entry ticket. pic.twitter.com/I70OfAsolB — Archaeological Survey of India (@ASIGoI) November 18, 2022

ASI’s Superintending Archaeologist (Agra circle) Raj Kumar Patel said that tourists — Indian and foreign nationals — will get free entry at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and other ASI-protected monuments on November 19.

“The entrance to the Taj Mahal is free, but tourists would have to buy a ticket of Rs 200 to visit the main mausoleum inside the monument,” he added. He also revealed that general cultural activities and awareness programs will be organised at the monuments throughout the World Heritage Week.