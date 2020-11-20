Woman Thrown Out Of Auto After Being Sexually Abused In Odisha

Mohana: A woman was reportedly thrown out of an auto after being sexually abused by the auto driver in Mohana area of Odisha’s Gajapati district.

As per reports, the woman was returning from Mohana to her home in Dhanapata village in an auto in the evening. The accused auto driver took it as opportunity and stopped the auto at a lonely place and allegedly abused the woman sexually and then pushed her out of the auto.

The woman also alleged that she had been beaten up by three to four persons after she was thrown out of the auto.

She sustained serious injuries in her head, chest and hand due to which she was first shifted to Mohana hospital and then to the Berhampur MKCG hospital for her treatment.

A complaint about the incident has been lodged by the victim’s father at the Mohana police station besides demands of justice. She was also visited by NGO workers at the hospital.

Meanwhile the police has arrested the accused auto driver and forwarded him to the court. Further investigation into the matter is under progress, said a senior police officer.