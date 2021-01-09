Woman killed, 3-year-old kid, father critical as car rams into house in Nuapada of Odisha

Nuapada: In a sad incident, a woman was killed while her 3 year old son and husband sustained severe injury after a car rammed to their house on Saturday evening. The incident took place in Gadramunda village under Khariar Police limits in Nuapada district of Odisha.

The deceased woman has been identified as Nabita Hans. The critically injured persons are Lalit (3) and Naresh Hans of Gadramunda.

As per reports, when the woman was busy with household chores inside her house a car rammed into their house. Resultantly she was killed on the spot while her husband and son sustained critical injury.

The injured persons have been rushed to the hospital and their condition is said to be critical.

Meanwhile, the local residents have blocked the road demanding compensation for the deceased’s family. Khariar Police reached the spot and trying to calm down the irate locals.