Woman hacks father-in law to death in Odisha

By WCE 1
Jajpur: A woman hacked her father-in-law to death at Ranpal village under Panikoili police station of Jajpur district on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Pabana Hati.

Sources say, woman identified as Rupa Hati had a heated argument with Pabana over some family dispute and in a fit of rage she attacked him with an axe. Following which he died on the spot. Rupa has fled from the spot after committing the crime.

With the help of the locals, Pabana’s wife informed the police. On being informed, Panikoili police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Later, the police have started an investigation into the matter.

