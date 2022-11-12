Woman found hanging in Mayurbhanj of Odisha, husband detained

Baripada: A woman was found hanging and her husband was detained by the police after her family accused him of murder.

The incident took place near the MKC hospital area in ward no.4 of here in the district headquarters of Mayurbhanj in Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Sasmita Jena(48) and her husband as Manoj Kumar Jena.

According to reports, the body of Sasmita was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

Soon, the police were informed about the incident. On being informed, the police reached the spot and seized the body.

As per sources, the family of the deceased has lodged a complaint against Manoj. As per the complaint, Manoj was harassing Sasmita mentally and physically. And later, he murdered her and hanged her from the ceiling fan to make it look like a case of a suicide, alleged the brother of the deceased.

The police started a probe as per the complaint and detained Manoj. Besides, the police is questioning him regarding the incident, said sources.

In the meantime, a scientific team reached the spot and started a further investigation into the matter to find the truth behind the incident.