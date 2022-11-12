Elderly man beheaded for sorcery in Mayurbhanj

ELDERLY MAN KILLED

Udala: An elderly man was beheaded for allegedly practicing sorcery Sarjamadihi village under Khunta police limits of Mayurbhanj district.

The deceased has been identified as Thunguru Singh of the same village.

According to reports, Thuguru was alone in his house when some miscreants attacked and mercilessly killed him. It is suspected that he was killed as he was practicing sorcery.

On being informed, the police have reached the spot and have started an investigation into the matter.

The police have also detained two persons for further questioning.

