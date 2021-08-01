Woman dhaba owner shot dead by miscreants in Odisha

By WCE 1
dhaba owner shot dead

Nuapada: A woman dhaba owner was shot dead by two unknown miscreants near Duajhar village under Khariar police limits of Nuapada district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Basanti Meher, owner of the Dhaba.

Report says, the two miscreants came in a bike and opened fire at Basanti and fled from the scene.

Meher sustained critical bullet injuries following which she was immediately rushed to a Khariar Community Health Centre (CHC) where doctors declared her dead during treatment.

The exact reason behind the shoot has not been ascertained yet. Khariar police have reached the spot and have started a probe into the matter.

