Woman dead, son critical in road accident in Balasore of Odisha

Nilagiri: In a tragic incident, a woman was killed and her son was critically injured in a road accident in Balasore on Monday.

According to reports, the incident took place near Chandipur square in Nilagiri block in Balasore district of Odisha. It is reported that the woman died on the spot after slipping off from the bike. Her son was driving the bike said reports.

In the accident in Balasore, the woman fell off from the bike and her head was crushed under a truck moving just behind the bike.

The woman and her son were travelling from Bhimapur to Panchalingeswar on a bike when the accident took place.

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

