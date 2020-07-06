Odisha Girl alleges sexual harassment against AYUSH Director

Woman alleges sexual harassment against AYUSH Director in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A girl has alleged sexual harassment against Bhubaneswar AYUSH director Bibhu Prasad Sarangi. She has lodged a complaint in this matter at the Mahila Thana in the capital city of Odisha.

As per reports, the said girl is an employee of the AYUSH office in Bhubaneswar. She alleged that the senior OAS officer sent her obscene messages on WhatsApp.

She also alleged that the director even sent her obscene WhatsApp videos. And when she protested, he allegedly intimidated her to take away her job.

