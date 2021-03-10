Balasore: Bringing pride and glory for Odisha, a scientist from Icchapur village under Bahanaga block in Balasore district has made it to the Limca Book of Records by inventing more than 10,000 social utility items.

He is the first Odia to be felicitated with the record in this category. He has been in the struggle for the last 33 years.

Mihir Panda, who once was an unknown face, is now one of the most renowned scientists around the world. He is a matter of pride for Odisha and his district Balasore. Starting his journey as an engineer, he is known for his innovations to popularise science among common people.

Mihir Panda has invented more than 10,000 utilities that would be helpful for the development of society. He has also invented more than 25,000 scientific projects at the international level, which will be helpful for the youth.

Professionally, he is an engineer with Panchayat Raj and the Drinking Water Supply Dept in Balasore. It was during his free hours; he had been researching and inventing new utilities since 1987.

His inventions are very helpful for farmers, students and disabled persons. Some of the major innovations of Panda are Fan Generator; double face winnowing fan for farmers, dual face fan, farm storage bags, leaf-cutting machines, electric colour brush, hand water pump, and many more.

He also presents lectures on scientific projects to students in different parts of the country as well as overseas. His aim is to solve all the scientific problems in a simple way. He was awarded for his research on the use of nuclear power back in 1991.

For his inventions, he has been felicitated by Mumbai-based Anand Sri Organization with Thomas Alva Edison of India award. Similarly, he has been awarded Einstein of Odisha by Assam Book of Records for his contribution to society.