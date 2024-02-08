Will Kartik Pandian be the political heir to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik? Watch what he says

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has already clarified that the people of Odisha will choose his political heir and president of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), said Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian.

In an interview with ANI news agency, Pandian, who has already clarified that he will not contest the elections in 2024. said that the Chief Minister has already informed that the people of Odisha will choose his political heir and I will be with him in 147 constituencies of the State.

Naveen Patnaik is completely healthy but the oppositions are making rumors about the Chief Minister’s health, he said adding that he entered the politic by getting influenced by the works of the Odisha CM.

Watch Kartik Pandian’s interview:

