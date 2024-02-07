CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates new campus of Iconic Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the new campus of the iconic Odisha Model School at Andharua of Bhubaneswar.

The Chief Minister expressed the hope that through this Iconic Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, students can prepare themselves for global competition and build a bright future.

It is worth noting that the Chief Minister laid its foundation on 5th September 2021 on the occasion of Guru Divas.

The newly inaugurated 25 acre campus has an academic block, two hostels for girls and boys with a capacity of 544 each, central kitchen and dining facilities, staff quarters, dormitories and parking and gardens for the study of 1,000 meritorious students who have excelled in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSC) 10th board exams. More than 100 crore rupees have been spent for te construction of the new campus of Iconic Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya.

The Iconic Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya provides free accommodation for residential students along with state-of-the-art classrooms, ICT Labs, E-Library, state-of-the-art Science Lab, skill development facilities.

It is an ambitious program of the Chief Minister to open one model school in every block of the state to provide quality education to the talented students in the rural areas under CBSC framework. So far 315 Adarsha Vidyalayas have been set up under this programme.

Keeping in mind the all-round development of talented students in rural areas, this iconic model school provides coaching for various national level competitions aimed at joining medical, engineering, law courses and army forces.

It is to be noted here that Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha yesterday announced the results of the Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OAVET).

The board had conducted the OAVS Entrance Exam 2024 on January 9, 2024.