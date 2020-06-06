Bhubaneswar: A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) jawan has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha. He was tested positive after his return from West Bengal, said sources.

The concerned NDRF jawan and his team members had gone to West Bengal for relief and restoration works after super cyclone Amphan caused heavy damages in the neighbouring State last month.

Screening of the NDRF personnel was done at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after they returned to Odisha from West Bengal.

Later, swabs of six NDRF jawans were collected for test after symptoms of COVID-19 were noticed in them.

The swab report yesterday revealed that one of them has been infected with the deadly virus following which he was admitted to a COVID hospital in Cuttack.

On the other hand, other NDRF personnel, Odisha Fire Services and ODRAF personnel, who also returned from West Bengal, have been sent on a 14-day quarantine, said sources adding that all of them will undergo COVID testes soon.