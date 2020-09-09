Bhubaneswar: Thundershower with lightning very likely to occur at nineteen districts of Odisha today, informed the MeT Department.

The weatherman in its latest bulletin forecasted that thunderstorm with lightning to occur in Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Puri, Nayagarh, Koraput and Rayagada districts.

Besides, the centre has predicted heavy rainfall in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Balasore districts.