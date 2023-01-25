WATCH: Principal lecturer romance in office, act caught on CCTV

Niali: In a shocking video the moments of the romance between a principal and lecturer in a college in Niali in Cuttack district of Odisha. Both the lecturer and principal were employed in Dola Govinda Braja Kishore College in Niali of Cuttack district.

The male lecturer has has been identified as Radhakanta Rout. He is seen romancing a in the office premises. The act of the romance between the two has been caught live on the CCTV installed in the room.

The video of the romance has gone viral. All most the entire faculty knew about the incident but used to keep numb about the matter. Investigation is underway as to how the CCTV footage became viral.

However, the lecturer, the staff or the principal of the college were not available to give their opinion in this matter.

