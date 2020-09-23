Bhawanipatna: The Odisha Vigilance officials have arrested a fire station officer red handed for demanding and accepting bribe in Kalahandi district today.

The accused person has been identified as Anupam Bag, the station officer of Narla Fire Station.

As per reports, one Barun Kumar Sahu had claimed insurance of his burnt car for which he had applied for a Fire Certificate at the Narla Fire Station. The station officer in order to issue the same had demanded him a bribe of amount Rs 4,000.

Following the demand, Sahu had lodged a complaint at the anti-corruption agency. The vigilance sleuths then laid a trap and caught Anupam Bag red-handed while accepting the bribe money at his office.